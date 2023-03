RAPID CITY – Kay Marie Gylten, 76, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Friends and family are invited to a funeral service on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. held at Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church with a meal following the service. Please visit the online memorial for Kay at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com