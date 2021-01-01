FORT PIERRE | Kay Parker, 84, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at home.
Kay Francis Eggers was born April 24, 1936 to William and Freda Eggers on a farm near Corsica, SD. She attended country school and graduated from Corsica High School. Kay went on to graduate as a registered nurse from Methodist School of Nursing (Dakota Wesleyan University).
Kay met her husband Richard while both were employed at Fort Meade in Sturgis. Kay and Dick were married on May 27, 1961. To this union three children were born: Jeff, Jayne and Jay. They were married for 59 years.
Kay worked as an RN for over 60 years and was employed by St. Mary's Hospital (Avera) in Pierre for 50 years. She worked the emergency room, medical surgical floor, ICU, Director of Nursing and surgery.
Kay enjoyed watching her kids and grandchildren play sports, from little league through college. She also enjoyed the river in the summer; camping and boating with family and friends. This involved skiing and tubing and in later years kayaking. One of Kay's greatest enjoyments was being a grandma and great-grandma. She also enjoyed her coffee group, Bible study and walking with friends at the YMCA.
Kay influenced so many lives, from her family to her co-workers in the nursing field. She was well loved and her life was well lived.
Kay is survived by her husband, Richard, children: Jeff (Teresa) Parker of Rapid City, Jayne (Ted) Parsons of Fort Pierre, and Jay (Michelle) Parker of Brookings; grandchildren: Zach (Ashley) Parsons, Seth (Karae) Parsons, Jacob (Katie) Parsons, Aaron (Kelsey) Parker, Shane Parker, Alex Parker (Tiara Ugofsky), Kelsey Parker (Kris Kindl); great-grandchildren: Mya, Parker, Leah, Alycia, Kaden, Hudson and Marlow; her sister, Ester (Bob) Henry of Newcastle, WY; her brother, Bob Eggers of Corsica; sister-in-law, Joan Eggers of Sioux Falls; and brothers-in-law, Jody Parker, Denny (Carol Ann) Parker, Daryl (Georgenne) Parker, Dave (Renee) Parker, and Jim (Cori) Parker, all of Rapid City.
Kay was preceded in death by her mother, Freda; father, William; brother, Myron Eggers; and sisters, Marge Eggers and Carol Rysavy. She was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Noreen Eggers; brother-in-law, Joe Rysavy; mother-in-law, Jeanette Parker; and father-in-law, Donald Parker.
A huge thank you to the Helmsley Center radiation and oncology staff for their special care.
A private family memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. (CST) on Monday, Jan. 11, at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre. The service can be viewed via livestream at the top of Kay's obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Memorials may be directed to the Discovery Center or the Boys and Girls Club of the Capital Area.