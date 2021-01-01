FORT PIERRE | Kay Parker, 84, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at home.

Kay Francis Eggers was born April 24, 1936 to William and Freda Eggers on a farm near Corsica, SD. She attended country school and graduated from Corsica High School. Kay went on to graduate as a registered nurse from Methodist School of Nursing (Dakota Wesleyan University).

Kay met her husband Richard while both were employed at Fort Meade in Sturgis. Kay and Dick were married on May 27, 1961. To this union three children were born: Jeff, Jayne and Jay. They were married for 59 years.

Kay worked as an RN for over 60 years and was employed by St. Mary's Hospital (Avera) in Pierre for 50 years. She worked the emergency room, medical surgical floor, ICU, Director of Nursing and surgery.

Kay enjoyed watching her kids and grandchildren play sports, from little league through college. She also enjoyed the river in the summer; camping and boating with family and friends. This involved skiing and tubing and in later years kayaking. One of Kay's greatest enjoyments was being a grandma and great-grandma. She also enjoyed her coffee group, Bible study and walking with friends at the YMCA.