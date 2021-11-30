RAPID CITY | Kaye (Cafferty Kinney) Allison, 78, of Rapid City, passed away Sunday November 28, with her family gathered at her bedside at Monument Health, Rapid City Hospital. She had a fierce zest for life, boundless optimism and unconditional love for her family and friends that transcended great personal loss of loved ones and, in recent years, ongoing health issues, including numerous hospital stays.

Funeral Services for Kaye will be held at 2PM, (Visitation prior, starting at 1PM) Thursday December 2 in the chapel at Kirk's Funeral Home at 1051 East Minnesota in Rapid City with a celebration of a life well-lived to follow at the Loud American Roadhouse in downtown Sturgis. Inurnment, with family and close friends, will be Friday, promptly at 12:30PM, at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis. A memorial has been established with The Hope Center of Rapid City.

V. Kaye (Cafferty Kinney) Allison was born on Rapid Creek in Rapid City on May 20, 1943 to Lyle and Zerita Cafferty. She graduated from Sturgis High School in 1961 and soon married her high school sweetheart, Don Kinney, with whom she had her children, Tiffany and Dean. During her years in Sturgis Kaye worked numerous jobs, including the Sturgis Livestock Exchange and the Meade School District. She is also remembered in Sturgis for the countless friends she made during decades of softball and bowling seasons.

On October 7, 1983, Kaye married the love of her life, retired Naval Officer Norman R. Allison and they began a glorious 38-year adventure that took them from South Dakota to Texas and Arizona before returning to Rapid City for good in 1994. Recalled by all as an incredibly hard worker throughout her life, Kaye embarked on a long career at Walmart, where she became an Assistant Manager and, most importantly, a mentor and friend to hundreds of people who worked with and for her over many years.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Norman Allison, Rapid City; her daughter Tiffany (Rick) Goebel , Greenfield, WI; her son Dean (Toni) Kinney, Boulder Canyon; and stepsons Kirk Allison, Rapid City and Greg Allison, Littleton, CO. Kaye deeply loved and relentlessly defended and protected her beloved grandchildren, including Kelsey Kinney, Rapid City; Katie Goebel and Dylan Coonradt, Henderson, NV; James Goebel, Milwaukee, WI; Jakob Goebel, Greenfield, WI; Jami (Scott) Fritz, Maple Grove, MN; Kelli (Kevin) Kroneberger, Fort Collins, CO; Heather (Ryan) Thurman Mesa, AZ; and Rusty Allison. She was also especially close to her dear Nieces and Nephews, including Susie Roth, Rapid City; Laurie (Sherman) Payne, Cheyenne, WY; Randy (Cheryl) Roth, Arenas Valley, NM; Michael Owens, Palmer, AK; and Joel (Trina) Owens, Fairbanks, AK. Kaye is survived by numerous great grandchildren, including one great-great grandchild and many grand nieces and nephews. Kaye is also survived by dozens of close, personal friends, relationships she nurtured all her life.

In addition to her parents, many special relatives and several especially close friends, Kaye was preceded in death by her three siblings, with whom she enjoyed an unshakable bond, sisters Juanita “Dede” Roth, Caroline “Tike” Owens and her brother, Dennis “Denny” Cafferty.

Kaye was recognized by all who knew her for working hard and playing even harder. She was strong-willed, stubborn and always stuck up for people, especially those who couldn't stick up for themselves. She loved to work in her yard, paint and relentlessly clean. Kaye loved cards, games, slot machines (including a staggering jackpot, one memorable night in Deadwood) and keeping up with people on Facebook . More than all of this, she loved being a wife, mom, grandma and friend.

We will miss her always.