Kaye Price

ST. ONGE | Kaye Price, 85, died Nov. 1, 2021.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wall, with visitation one hour prior.

Interment will follow at the Wall Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Wall

