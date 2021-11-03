ST. ONGE | Kaye Price, 85, died Nov. 1, 2021.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, at the United Methodist Church in Wall, with visitation one hour prior.
Interment will follow at the Wall Cemetery.
Rush Funeral Home of Wall
