ALADDIN - Kayla Kindsfater, age 71 of Aladdin, WY, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at her home, after several months of respiratory issues.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will take place 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in Alva Cemetery, in Alva, WY.