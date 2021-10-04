 Skip to main content
Kaylee Ann Teppo

Kaylee Ann Teppo

BELLE FOURCHE | Kaylee Ann Teppo, 19, also of Sioux Falls, died Sept. 29, 2021.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. There will be no visitation. Inurnment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery. Arrangements are with Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Kaylee's funeral will be broadcasted live online, on Kaylee's obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.

