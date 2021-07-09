Keith A. Bella

BOX ELDER | The angels cried tears of joy July 2, 2021 as they ushered the courageous spirit and loving heart of Keith Allen Bella into the welcoming arms of Jesus Christ, Our Lord.
Keith is now the Guardian Angel of his beloved wife of 33 years, Robin Bella, Box Elder; his cherished children, Kaine Bella, Portland, OR, and Kierra Bella, Rapid City; his devoted father, Don Bella, Rapid City; and his siblings and their families, Karen and Joseph Thode (Lucas), Omaha, NE, Kenny and Lisa Bella (Linda and John), Kathy Bella and Craig Patterson, Evanston, WY, Kim Bella and Stephan Martin (Nathaniel), Asheville, NC, and Kristine Bella and Peter Fennell (Gabriel), Portland, OR. Also those who made Keith's life more meaningful with their love: his stepsisters, Misty Huggett, Lori Loveridge and their families; the extended Bella Family; his steadfast community of friends; Cobbler Nation; and his Fountain Springs brothers and sisters in Christ. Those who have welcomed him with open arms are his mother, Anne Bella; his Nana, Mary Deveau; his stepmother, Bobbi Swenson Bella; his nephew, Kelly Bella; and his great-niece, Phibie Joyce Moyer.
Keith Allen Bella was born Feb. 5, 1963 to Don and Anne Bella in Lompoc, CA. Later that year, Don, an Air Force Tech Sergeant, was transferred to Ellsworth AFB and the family relocated to Rapid City, which became Keith's hometown. As a child, Keith enjoyed fishing, being in the kitchen, and playing outside with the family pets. Camping, cooking, and especially animals became lifetime passions. He attended Robbinsdale Elementary, South Junior High, and in 1981 became a proud graduate of Central High School.
With his sunny disposition and positive energy, Keith engaged everyone he met. He was a true and loyal friend. His deep kindness and wicked sense of humor will be long remembered.
Keith was a mainstay at Merillat for many years. At the time of his medical retirement he was working for Wausau Supply. A genius at shipping logistics and management, Keith was a hardworking self-starter who always gave 110%.
Keith first saw his future best friend and soulmate at a Scorpions concert. Four years later, on July 2, 1988, Keith and Robin became eternally bonded in marriage. Their family was blessed by the birth of their son, Kaine Andrew on May 19, 1994 and daughter, Kierra Anne on Feb. 21, 1996.
In lieu of flowers, please forward memorials to Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center in Keith's name.
On Sunday July 11, 2021, please bring your stories and chairs to Canyon Lake Park (look for the periwinkle and purple balloons) between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to share memories and celebrate Keith's life.
When Keith became ill, he laid his burden at his Lord's feet. He fought with dignity, grace, and tenacity that inspired all who bore witness. In our exquisite pain and his sublime joy, Keith's legacy is the remembrance that...
God's Greatest Gift is Love.