Keith A. Bella

Keith is now the Guardian Angel of his beloved wife of 33 years, Robin Bella, Box Elder; his cherished children, Kaine Bella, Portland, OR, and Kierra Bella, Rapid City; his devoted father, Don Bella, Rapid City; and his siblings and their families, Karen and Joseph Thode (Lucas), Omaha, NE, Kenny and Lisa Bella (Linda and John), Kathy Bella and Craig Patterson, Evanston, WY, Kim Bella and Stephan Martin (Nathaniel), Asheville, NC, and Kristine Bella and Peter Fennell (Gabriel), Portland, OR. Also those who made Keith's life more meaningful with their love: his stepsisters, Misty Huggett, Lori Loveridge and their families; the extended Bella Family; his steadfast community of friends; Cobbler Nation; and his Fountain Springs brothers and sisters in Christ. Those who have welcomed him with open arms are his mother, Anne Bella; his Nana, Mary Deveau; his stepmother, Bobbi Swenson Bella; his nephew, Kelly Bella; and his great-niece, Phibie Joyce Moyer.