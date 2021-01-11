Keith G. Kellogg

SPEARFISH | Keith George Kellogg, 85, was born Dec. 12, 1935 in Winner to Earl and Ruth Kellogg. He was called home on Jan. 8, 2021 due to a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

Keith married the love of his life, Lois Ann Jones, on Nov. 20, 1954 in Spearfish, where they began life together. In this union they had three children, Michael, Kellie, and Lorri. Keith worked most of his life in the wood industry; running a moulding business for years, then later working in the logging community. He also enjoyed working with horses and breaking them for other people. He had an amazing work ethic, which earned respect from those who worked beside him.

The central joy of Keith's life was loving and caring for his family and he was always dedicated in helping them on their life's path. Telling stories was a forte of his. He kept his sense of humor and positive outlook on life until the end. Everyone who was fortunate enough to know Keith, knew what a strong constitution he embodied. He was a strong man with a deep sense of right and wrong. These qualities made him a great role model for many in his life. He will be deeply missed by all who loved him.