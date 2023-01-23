MESA, AZ -- Keith J. Campbell passed away at the age of 88 on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Banner Desert Hospital in Mesa, AZ.

Keith was born June 12, 1934, to Jack and Ruberta (Wellman) Campbell in Nemo, SD. He attended school in Lead, SD before the family moved to Wallace, ID.

When he was 16, his mother became ill, and she and his younger brother returned to SD while Keith stayed in Wallace working for a grocer after school. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marines deploying overseas during the Korean War. After an honorable discharge, he returned to SD to attend Black Hills State College (BHSC) in Spearfish on the GI Bill. There he met Eileen Cornella from Lodgepole, SD whom he married in 1958.

Keith graduated from BHSC with a Bachelor's in Physical Education and minors in Chemistry and Speech and began teaching country school, Catholic School in Lemmon, SD, then Gettysburg, SD where he taught high school Chemistry and coached wrestling, track and football. He took summer classes, earning a Master's in Chemistry and Physics. Keith loved teaching, but it didn't pay well, so he moved his family to Spearfish in 1972, becoming an underground contractor at the Homestake Mine in Lead.

Keith took government training at Quantico, VA, becoming an Inspector for the Mine Safety and Health Administration in Rapid City SD. After divorcing, he worked as a Safety Director at plants and mines from Wyoming to California and Nevada. In 1988, he moved to Mesa AZ to rejoin the MSHA Division. Along the way, he reconnected with Emily (Norlin) Bobb of Spearfish whom he married in 1999.

He officially retired from MSHA in 2001 but at the age of 80, Keith took an interim position as the Safety Director in Alaska at the largest silver mine in the US before permanently retiring.

Keith was active in the Elks Club, Mesa Marines, and the Vets Club. In Citrus Gardens, he founded the Mixed League Golf organizing outings and an annual banquet, BS Tuesday BBQ's, and annual Memorial Golf Tournaments. He was the Park President and kept physically active line dancing, 6-mile daily bike rides, swam daily and tended his citrus trees.

Keith is survived by his wife of 24 years, Emily, Mesa, AZ; his daughter, Tammy (Jim) Sellars, Rapid City SD; his son Kasey Campbell; grandchildren: Hannah and John, Deadwood SD; step-daughter, Tami Bobb (David Otero), Oakland, CA; step-son, William Bobb, Tucson AZ; and brother, Rev. Thomas (Elizabeth) Campbell, Northfield MN; numerous family members and many, many friends.

He was proceeded in death by infant daughter, Jeri Anne (1958), parents, Jack and Ruberta Campbell, grandparents, Thomas and Susan Campbell, San Diego, CA; Fannie and Lloyd Lynn, Spearfish, SD; numerous family members and friends.

The family suggests you remember Keith best by contacting someone you need to reconnect with, offer advice even if you're not asked, sprinkle some conversations with favorite cuss words, dance, and enjoy a good laugh often.