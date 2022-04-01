RAPID CITY - Keith L. Wintersteen was born January 14, 1962 and passed away May 8, 2020. Following is the information for the Celebration of Life. The family of Keith Wintersteen and the South Dakota Game, Fish, & Parks Outdoor Campus invite friends and family to attend a celebration of life service in his honor on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Keith worked for the SD Game, Fish & Parks Department for 35 years in many roles from Hatchery Biologist, Assistant Hatchery Manager, to Naturalist at The Outdoor Campus - West. His work at the Campus touched many lives where he generously gave of his time, sharing his knowledge and love for the outdoors.

His life work was devoted to teaching others and sharing his love of the Black Hills. Keith was a teacher of hunting, fishing, wild-game cooking, and outdoor exploration of all kinds to women's groups, kids of all ages, veteran's groups and anyone who needed insight into the ways of the wild. He was a mentor to many young people starting their own wildlife careers and set a shining example of American pride, integrity, and honesty. Keith was a serving Board Member of South Dakota Youth Hunting Adventures, and longtime member of the Black Hills FlyFishers, Black Hills Sportsmen Club, and the Rapid City Trap Club.

Please join in the celebration of his remarkable life on April 9, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at the Keith Wintersteen Hunter Education Building - Game, Fish, & Parks Outdoor Campus, 4130 Adventure Trails, Rapid City, SD 57702.