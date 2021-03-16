Keith R. Smit

STURGIS | Keith Roger Smit, 79, passed away on March 12, 2021. He was born on June 3, 1941, in Alta, IA, to Alvin and Wilma Smit. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children, Craig Smit of Big Sky, MT, and Renae (Steve) Schumacher of Big Sky, MT; and his grandchildren, Griffin, Ethan, and Nolan Schumacher, Kyan and Colter Smit; brother, Duane (Marietta) Smit of Windsor, CO; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeff; and brother, Howard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Masks required.

A family Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis with a private family burial to follow. Masks required. Service will be livestreamed at www.kinkadefunerals.com as well as a full obituary.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Black Hills Trails.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.