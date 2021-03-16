 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keith R. Smit

Keith R. Smit

{{featured_button_text}}

STURGIS | Keith Roger Smit, 79, passed away on March 12, 2021. He was born on June 3, 1941, in Alta, IA, to Alvin and Wilma Smit. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; his children, Craig Smit of Big Sky, MT, and Renae (Steve) Schumacher of Big Sky, MT; and his grandchildren, Griffin, Ethan, and Nolan Schumacher, Kyan and Colter Smit; brother, Duane (Marietta) Smit of Windsor, CO; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jeff; and brother, Howard.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, March 19, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Masks required.

A family Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, at Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis with a private family burial to follow. Masks required. Service will be livestreamed at www.kinkadefunerals.com as well as a full obituary.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Black Hills Trails.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two rescued from truck dangling over Idaho gorge

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News