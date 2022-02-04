SPRING, TX | Kelly Thomas Hollister, age 69, of Spring, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.

Kelly was born on December 17, 1952 in Chicago, IL, and lived his life all over the world with his family. His parents were Charlotte and Robert Duane Hollister, he was the oldest of their four children. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Lynn, their daughter Meghan of Santa Barbara, CA, his brother Casey of West Des Moines, IA, his brother Mike and his wife Darlys of Piedmont, SD, and his brother-in-law, Roger Arterbury of Freeland, WA. Kelly's sister Holly Arterbury passed away in 2019.

Kelly graduated from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in 1981 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Geological Engineering which led to his long career working in the oilfield service industry. His job took him and his family overseas where they spent time living in five different countries and made memories traveling to many more.

Kelly enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life. He was a highly skilled drummer and played with multiple bands while living in South Dakota. He also spent much of his free time out on the golf course with friends, and he especially loved the courses in Thailand.

He was an incredibly loving husband, father, son, sibling, and friend, who will be sorely missed by all who knew him.