RAPID CITY | Kelsey Conner left this mortal coil April 28, 2021 like he lived his life, always on the edge and pushing boundaries. He was compassionate, empathetic and always had a way of connecting to others in pain. He was very present in this life, sharing a contagious grin and laugh. He took ownership of his choices and accepted the consequences.

He loved his firefighting days as a member of the Tatanka Hotshots and the USFS. He traveled the country as a first-responder, enduring long hours and grueling work. He was in his element. His last firefighting effort was helping his father fight the Schroeder Fire in a heroic effort that saved their home in Cleghorn Canyon. He was in his element.

Kelsey then went to the oil fields of North Dakota, where he worked his way up to driller, enduring long hours and brutal weather with his co-workers --again in his element. Kelsey had a habit of hard work and equally hard play. He had the ability to fix anything and always had a project in the works. He was an “adventure” junkie, always seeking that adrenaline rush. From snowmobiling in the Beartooth and Wyoming mountains, mountain biking, snowboarding and rock climbing.