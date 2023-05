PHILIP - Kelvin Hieb, age 70, of Philip, South Dakota, died on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at Monument Health Hospice in Rapid City.

Memorial services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. CST Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Harrold Auditorium Cafeteria in Harrold.

Interment at a later date will be held at Medicine Hill Cemetery in Harrold.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.