RAPID CITY | We invite friends and family to join us for a Celebration of Life to commemorate the lives of our parents, Ken and Joan Koopman, at noon on Saturday, June 19, at the American Legion, Post 22, 818 E. St. Patrick Street in Rapid City. Food and drinks will be served and we would be honored to have you there.
An interment of ashes ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. on June 19 at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Joan (Johanna Theresia Hindinger) was born March 11, 1939, in Rottau, West Germany. Joan passed away on August 26, 2020.
Ken (Kenneth Eugene Koopman) was born on Feb. 10, 1936 in Rapid City. Ken passed away on Sept. 26, 2020.