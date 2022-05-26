RAPID CITY - Ken Burnham's family and friends will celebrate his life on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 1:30PM at Legacy Hall, St. Martin's Village. This is a rescheduled event from last October which was cancelled at that time due to a Covid outbreak.

The family is eager to remember our friend, father, and husband and invite you to join with stories and memories of this dear man. Musicians from the New Horizons Band will play and refreshments will be served. We hope you will join us. Ken would be so gratified that you gathered in his name.