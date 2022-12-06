RAPID CITY - Ken Hanks, of Rapid City, went to meet his Lord and Savior on December 4, 2022. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Kenneth Wayne Hanks was born on May 24, 1932, on a farm in Ida County, IA, to Julius and Gertrude (Jacobson) Hanks.

Upon high school graduation, Ken attended Iowa State University for two years before enlisting in the United States Air Force.

After his honorable discharge in 1956, he was employed by Unisys (Burroughs) Corporation until his retirement.

In 1959, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Menning. To this union of sixty-three years, they were blessed with five children: Timothy (Nina Veas), Karen (Bob) Thaler, Daniel (Betty), Joel (Donna), and Christopher (Kristin); eleven grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Ken was a committed Christian and devoted husband and father. He was a member of Hope Christian Reformed Church for over 50 years where he served in various leadership roles.

Ken enjoyed volunteering, coaching Little League, playing golf, traveling, and cheering on the Twins (when they were winning). He will be sorely missed.

Along with Phyllis, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, Ken's survivors include his sister, Darlene (Earl) Zoch; sister-in-law, Mary Fuller; brother-in-law, Jim Menning; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Philip, and sister Carolyn Witter.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, December 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Refreshments will follow the service and burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name will be given to Love, Inc. of the Black Hills, and Monument Home Health/Hospice. The family would like to share their heartfelt thanks for the compassion and care provided by Dr. Steven Stocks over the years. Please visit the online guestbook for Ken at www.OsheimSchmidt.com.