BELLE FOURCHE - Kenneth Burghduff, age 84, of Belle Fourche, died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at his home following a sudden cardia event.
The funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Black Hills National Cemetery, with Military Honors by the Belle Fourche Veterans Honor Guard.
Memorials are preferred to the Bullock Community Club.
Kenny's funeral can be viewed live, or afterwards, on his obituary page located on the funeral home's website: www.LeveringtonFH.com.