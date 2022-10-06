CASTRO VALLEY, CA - On Monday, July 11, 2022, at the age of 95, Kenneth Carson passed away and went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, after a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure. Kenneth was born on July 12, 1926 in Sturgis, SD, to Robert Lee Carson and Augusta Brown Carson.

Kenneth was a grandson of Jesse Brown, early pioneer in the Black Hills of South Dakota, a founding father of Sturgis and Sheriff of Meade County during its early years, as well as the co-author of The Black Hills Trails, which was published by The Rapid City Journal in 1924.

He attended school in Sturgis and graduated from Sturgis High School in 1944. Upon graduation he volunteered for immediate induction into the U.S. Army. Following basic training he was sent to Italy as an Infantry Replacement, arriving at Naples on Christmas Eve 1944. After the war he reenlisted in the Army and served his country with honor for 22 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant E8. His overseas assignments included 7 years in Italy and 6 years in Germany.

He married Eleonora Stalio in Trieste, Italy, in 1949. To them were born two daughters, Mary Virginia and Deborah Lynn. After the end of the marriage to Eleonora, in 1965 Kenneth married Phyllis Tribby in Sturgis and to them a son, Dale Kenneth, was born.

Following his retirement from the Army in 1966, he went to work for the San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District in California as an Office Manager and was with that organization for 22 years.

Kenneth was devoted to his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and he enjoyed their company whenever they were together.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wives: Eleonora and Phyllis; four brothers and three sisters. His survivors include daughters: Mary Virginia Vosburg and husband Dennis of Augusta, KY and Deborah Lynn King and husband Buddy of Little Elm, TX; and son Dale Kenneth Carson and wife Para of Castro Valley, CA, plus numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

He is to be interred in Black Hills National Cemetery in South Dakota next to his wife Phyllis.