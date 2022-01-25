PRESCOTT, AZ | Kenneth D. Renner of Prescott, AZ, passed on to his Lord on Monday, January 17, 2022. He was born June 20, 1935 in Wall, South Dakota, to Kenneth J. Renner and Grace L. Smith Renner. He joined the Military after graduation and served in the Army in both Germany and France. After his discharge from the service, he met and married Joan A. Richter and they resided in Wall until 1998.

Kenneth retired from the U.S. Forest Service, Buffalo Gap National Grasslands, in Wall, SD. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and rock hound while in South Dakota. They moved to Prescott, AZ in 1998 to be near to their three children. He was an advocate of the Northern Arizona Veterans Hospital and volunteered there for many years. At the time Covid-19 hit and he had to retire, he had accumulated almost 15,000 volunteer hours and earned several awards.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joan A. Renner and their three children: Ross (Holly) Renner of Phoenix, AZ; Tracy (Stuart) Riggins of Logandale, NV and Lee (Theresa) Renner of Henderson, NV, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 West Gurley St., Prescott, AZ.