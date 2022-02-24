 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth E. Westphal

SPEARFISH | Kenneth E. Westphal, 98, of Spearfish, SD, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Burr's Tender Care Assisted Living.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday March 4, 2022 at the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD. Cremation has taken place, and burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to your favorite charity.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels & Crematory Service. Online condolences may be sent to www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

