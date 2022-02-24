SPEARFISH | Kenneth E. Westphal, 98, of Spearfish, SD, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Burr's Tender Care Assisted Living.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday March 4, 2022 at the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel in Spearfish, SD. Cremation has taken place, and burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family suggests memorials be given to your favorite charity.