Kenneth Eugene Grothe

Visitation will begin at 9:30 am and recital of Rosary will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City with Fr. Kerry Prendiville officiating. Burial will be in his hometown of Potter, Nebraska on Thursday, July 21.