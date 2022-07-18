 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenneth Eugene Grothe

  • Updated
  • 0

RAPID CITY - Kenneth Eugene Grothe, 83, of Rapid City, passed in his sleep on July 16, 2022 at Monument Health Home Plus Hospice House.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 am and recital of Rosary will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City with Fr. Kerry Prendiville officiating. Burial will be in his hometown of Potter, Nebraska on Thursday, July 21.

Memorials are suggested to the Potter Museum or the Potter Library Foundation.

More information on www.osheimschmidt.com.

Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News