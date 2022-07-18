RAPID CITY - Kenneth Eugene Grothe, 83, of Rapid City, passed in his sleep on July 16, 2022 at Monument Health Home Plus Hospice House.
Visitation will begin at 9:30 am and recital of Rosary will begin at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 and Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Therese the Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City with Fr. Kerry Prendiville officiating. Burial will be in his hometown of Potter, Nebraska on Thursday, July 21.
Memorials are suggested to the Potter Museum or the Potter Library Foundation.
