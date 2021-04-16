RAPID CITY | Kenneth Lyle “Kenny” Banik, 87, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021 at Monument Hospice House in Rapid City.
He was born August 7, 1933 to Dave and Edna (Heiser) Banik in Tolstoy, SD. After graduating Hoven High School, Kenny joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 23 years. He retired as a Master Sergeant in 1974. Kenny's service career stationed him in several countries: England, Greenland, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Kenny married Jean Allis on Oct. 9, 1954 while stationed in Lincoln, England. Kenny earned many military decorations and awards to include the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal. During Ken's Air Force career, his most memorable and prestigious assignment was procurement officer in the early 1960s for the Presidential Fleet supporting Air Force One and Two.
After retirement from the Air Force, Ken worked for the State of South Dakota for 16 years and the National Park Service for four years at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Hawaii. Kenny was an active citizen in the Rapid City community as a life member of the Elks Lodge, The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA), and the Air Force Sergeants Association.
Kenny is survived by his three children, Rhonda (Jim) Savage of Riverdale, MD, David Banik of Sunderland, MD, and Neal (Nancy) Banik of Helotes, TX; four grandchildren, Cortney (Gerald Henderson) Savage of Maryland, Stephanie (Michael Staruh) Banik of West Virginia, Nicholas Banik of Texas, and Nia Banik of Japan; and one great-grandchild, LeAndra Savage of Maryland.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Banik; his parents, Dave and Edna Banik; brother, James Banik; and one grandson, Steven Banik.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 24, at Kirk Funeral Home. Private family burial to follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.
MSgt Kenneth L. Banik (USAF Ret) was a true and dedicated advocate of the Veterans of our country and the state of South Dakota. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or the Monument Hospice House of Rapid City.