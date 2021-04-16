Kenneth L. Banik

RAPID CITY | Kenneth Lyle “Kenny” Banik, 87, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2021 at Monument Hospice House in Rapid City.

He was born August 7, 1933 to Dave and Edna (Heiser) Banik in Tolstoy, SD. After graduating Hoven High School, Kenny joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 23 years. He retired as a Master Sergeant in 1974. Kenny's service career stationed him in several countries: England, Greenland, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Kenny married Jean Allis on Oct. 9, 1954 while stationed in Lincoln, England. Kenny earned many military decorations and awards to include the Air Force Meritorious Service Medal. During Ken's Air Force career, his most memorable and prestigious assignment was procurement officer in the early 1960s for the Presidential Fleet supporting Air Force One and Two.

After retirement from the Air Force, Ken worked for the State of South Dakota for 16 years and the National Park Service for four years at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial Hawaii. Kenny was an active citizen in the Rapid City community as a life member of the Elks Lodge, The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA), and the Air Force Sergeants Association.