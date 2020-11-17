Kenneth L. Kirkeby

Ken was an entrepreneur from the start. At the age of 16, he joined a combining crew and left for Oklahoma. After a long summer, he returned to McIntosh, South Dakota to find that his family had moved without a forwarding address. He hitchhiked to town and was reunited with his family. Ken graduated from Timber Lake High School in 1954 and then married Helen Kraft. Together they welcomed five children: Randy, Beth, Pam, Mark, and Lynette. With a loan from his father-in-law he purchased Kirk's Giant Junction All American Standard Station (home of the $2.00 car wash) in Eagle Butte, South Dakota. He was always so proud to say that he graduated from Eagle Butte U! After selling the most tires in West River, his prize was being paired with a young man by the name of Larry Lewis who had sold the most tires in East River. Although an unlikely pairing, Ken and Larry hit it off. Larry convinced Ken to move to Rapid City and join him in the real estate business. Legend has it that Ken hooked up his family's mobile home to his Cadillac and moved the family to Rapid City.