RAPID CITY | Kenneth L. Northrup died Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at his home in Rapid City, after being hospitalized due to a heart attack. At the hospital it was discovered he had other undiagnosed medical issues.

Kenneth was born May 20, 1939, in Higgins, TX, to Ira E. Northrup and Hazel Fox Northrup, the third of six children. He graduated from Arnett Oklahoma High school in 1958 and joined the U.S. Air Force in the fall of that year. He served the majority of his Air Force career at Ellsworth Air Force Base, with deployments to Newfoundland, Canada and during the Vietnam War in Thailand.

While stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Great Falls, MT, he met and later married Mildred A. Millie” Canen on March 17, 1962. In 1963 they moved to Rapid City, where their four sons were born, raise and graduated high school. After retiring from the Air Force in 1978 he held various jobs, to include civil service for more than a decade and as the maintenance supervisor at the former Radisson Hotel in downtown Rapid City. He finally retired in 1997 and set about visiting family dispersed north to south and coast-to-coast.