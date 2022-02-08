 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenneth Leroy Rost

SPEARFISH | Kenneth Leroy Rost, 79, went to his heavenly home February 5th 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood, SD with interment to follow in the Whitewood Cemetery. Visitation and viewing will from 9:30 until the time of service at the Church. Lunch will be served at the church following the burial. Masks are appreciated.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.

