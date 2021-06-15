Kenneth Marvin Buehner

Ultimately, they both retired and moved back to their house in Tripp, where he began extensive renovations. In addition to installing a new kitchen and floors, he built an attached garage, and remodeled the front porch inspired by the homes they had seen while visiting Switzerland. The ultimate handyman, he could fix almost any electrical appliance, big or small. Sometimes to Lois' dismay, he would “recycle” almost everything, but he always had the part he needed!

Ken's steadfast faith was the cornerstone of his life which he led with integrity, honor, discipline, and love. He was a devout Missouri Synod Lutheran and an active parishioner of the Emmaus Lutheran Church where he served in several leadership positions. He was a proud member of the Jelkin-Harms American Legion Post 142, serving as Commander for a term. His active civic service included Hutchinson County Fair Committee and he was instrumental in establishing and dedicating the Memorial to Veterans in Tripp's city park.

Ken loved fishing and camping in the trailer they towed all around the country. They even pulled it to Alaska with their Jeep Cherokee. He was a cookie monster and peanut butter or chocolate chip cookies did not last long around him. We all have memories of the hours he spent reading every page of every newspaper and clipping out all of the sale coupons to share with us all. He loved to grill soy marinated steaks and smoke turkeys in his Big Green Egg. He taught his kids wiring and woodwork and his grandkids to make strawberry ice cream. His huge garden and his complicated irrigation apparatus were a great source of pride. But more than anything, he reveled in his family, his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He and Lois went to every graduation, concert, dance, sports and milestone event for their kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids that they possibly could. After Lois passed just four months ago, his expressions of love and affection for his family took on a new poignancy. It will come as no surprise to those who were blessed to know him that his last words were “I love you.”