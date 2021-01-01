Kenneth 'Mick' Beardsley

Mick was born Nov. 27, 1944, in Winner, SD, and moved to Belle Fourche at age 6. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked hard all his life doing many things. He was a trucker for the longest, then a phlebotomist at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital. When Fitz closed down he started his own bobcat and hauling service, Mick's Service Company. Mick could drive anything, fix anything and was still spouting Latin phrases from Mrs. McCutcheon's class on his last day.