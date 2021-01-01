 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth 'Mick' Beardsley

Kenneth 'Mick' Beardsley

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth 'Mick' Beardsley

JUSTIN, Texas | Kenneth M. "Mick" Beardsley, 76, of Justin, TX, and formerly of Belle Fourche, SD, died at his home on Dec. 9, 2020 after a long illness.

Mick was born Nov. 27, 1944, in Winner, SD, and moved to Belle Fourche at age 6. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked hard all his life doing many things. He was a trucker for the longest, then a phlebotomist at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital. When Fitz closed down he started his own bobcat and hauling service, Mick's Service Company. Mick could drive anything, fix anything and was still spouting Latin phrases from Mrs. McCutcheon's class on his last day.

He is survived by Lucia, his wife of 39 years, four daughters, six sisters, nine grand/great-grand kids, and a multitude of brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, etc. Mick was loved by all.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Denver, CO, in May 2021, followed by his burial at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche, SD.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Terry Peak Ski Area opens for the season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News