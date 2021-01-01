Kenneth 'Mick' Beardsley

JUSTIN, Texas | Kenneth M. "Mick" Beardsley, 76, of Justin, TX, and formerly of Belle Fourche, SD, died at his home on Dec. 9, 2020 after a long illness.
Mick was born Nov. 27, 1944, in Winner, SD, and moved to Belle Fourche at age 6. After high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked hard all his life doing many things. He was a trucker for the longest, then a phlebotomist at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital. When Fitz closed down he started his own bobcat and hauling service, Mick's Service Company. Mick could drive anything, fix anything and was still spouting Latin phrases from Mrs. McCutcheon's class on his last day.
He is survived by Lucia, his wife of 39 years, four daughters, six sisters, nine grand/great-grand kids, and a multitude of brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, etc. Mick was loved by all.
There will be a Celebration of Life in Denver, CO, in May 2021, followed by his burial at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche, SD.