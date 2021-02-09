 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth Sheaffer Jr.

Kenneth Sheaffer Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}

INTERIOR | Kenneth Sheaffer Jr., 53, formerly of Carlisle, Pa., died Feb. 5, 2021.

Services will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Community Center in Interior, with Visitation one hour prior.

Livestreaming will be provided, and the service can be viewed from the funeral home's webpage at the start of the service.

Private family interment will follow at the Interior-Fairview Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defense attorney: Trump 'removed by the voters'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News