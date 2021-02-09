INTERIOR | Kenneth Sheaffer Jr., 53, formerly of Carlisle, Pa., died Feb. 5, 2021.

Services will be held at noon on Thursday, Feb. 11, at the Community Center in Interior, with Visitation one hour prior.

Livestreaming will be provided, and the service can be viewed from the funeral home's webpage at the start of the service.

Private family interment will follow at the Interior-Fairview Cemetery.

Rush Funeral Home of Philip