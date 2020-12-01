Kenneth W. Burnham

Ken was loved and respected by teachers with whom he worked. He had an infectious sense of humor and people who worked with him loved the fact that he saw and believed the best of everyone.

He married Suzan Nolan in 1992 in Barbados. Ken and Suzan enjoyed golf, camping, traveling, and being with friends. They loved experiencing new adventures with each other. Sam, and later Max, were their beloved Cocker Spaniels who traveled with them everywhere they went.

Ken played baritone with the New Horizons Band, and in the Municipal Band for many years after his retirement in 1994. Most of Ken's retirement days were spent on the golf course, competing with his “Stone Group” and relishing in the comradery. He also delivered Meals on Wheels for 10 years and his natural friendliness and caring demeanor brought joy to the people on his route.

All of us who knew and loved Ken will remember his smile, his humor, and his natural kindness to others. He was loved and respected by many. He left a mark on our world.

Surviving him is his wife, Suzan Nolan; his former wife, Barbara Burnham; his four children: Mark (Las Vegas), Paul (Rapid City), John (Tucson) and Jamie (Hill City); his grandchildren: Tyler, Allison, and Tatum Henderson, Sheridan and Lindsay Browning, Sean and Ava Burnham; and several nieces and nephews.