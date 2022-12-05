 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kenneth Wayne Hanks

  • Updated
  • 0

RAPID CITY – Kenneth Wayne Hanks, 90, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Refreshments will follow the service and burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Please visit the online guestbook for Kenneth at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in, Russia will only sell at market price

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News