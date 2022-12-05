RAPID CITY – Kenneth Wayne Hanks, 90, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 5:30–6:30 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Monday, December 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. Refreshments will follow the service and burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Please visit the online guestbook for Kenneth at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com.