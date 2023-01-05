ALADDIN, WY - Kenneth William Sipe, 76, of Aladdin, passed away on December 24, 2022. He was born October, 28 1946 in Deadwood, SD to Kenneth Otto Sipe and Edna (Schultz) Sipe. He was raised on the Sipe Ranch on Hay Creek outside of Aladdin, WY. He graduated from Sundance High School on 1965 and graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1969 with a degree in Agriculture.

Kenneth worked many jobs in his life, but he was happiest working in law enforcement and working on the Sipe Ranch. He really enjoyed his time working for the Sundance Police Department and the Crook County Sheriff's Office in the 1970's and 80's. Kenneth had a love of hunting, fishing, photography and target shooting. He especially loved spending time hunting and fishing with his father. Kenneth always had a story or a joke to tell and would relish talking with anyone he met or regaling the hunting camp or fishing trip participants with funny stories from past years. In his retirement he enjoyed time on the ranch, a trip to the casino, or debating politics with anyone who was so inclined. Many of his nieces and nephews knew him as Uncle Chocolate because of the candy he always had on hand to give them.