RAPID CITY | A "can do guy" if there ever was one, Kent Allen Berck passed away February 5, 2022. Kent was born October 22, 1933 in Hastings, NE, the second son of Homer F. and Lena D. (Petersen) Berck.

Kent grew up loving farming and farmed for 20 years after attending college at Nebraska Wesleyan in Lincoln, NE and Hastings College in Hastings, NE. The Korean War helped end his college studies and he served four years in the Air Force before returning to Hastings. Then, he served four years in the Air Force Reserves while farming three farms. He loved to move dirt and was happiest when he was on a machine doing just that. It was a passion for which he was teased many times. Over the years, he built many ponds, dams, terraces and leveled thousands of acres of farm ground.

In 1957, he married Eleanore Jean (Maki) in Sturgis, SD. They were married for 64 years prior to his passing. Their only child, Julie, was born in 1959. Their greatest sorrow was in 2019, when they lost her to ALS.

In 1977, they left Nebraska and bought a ranch in the hills south of Deadwood that had belonged to Jean's family. When they left the ranch and moved south of Rapid City, the ranch had been in the family for 103 years.

Kent was in charge of maintenance at the Eye Institute for several years and also worked for his son-in-law's landscaping business. He spend untold hours helping with the maintenance of his church in Lead before retiring.

Kent was a true problem solver who loved the challenge of fixing things. His friends and family knew if they said, "Ask Kent, he'll know what to do" he would find a way to help. His willingness to help also led to many adventures, but it never deterred him.

He leaves behind a legacy of love, true bravery, friendship, perseverance and generosity.

Kent is survived by his wife, Jean; his beloved grandson, Phillip Broer; son-in-law Gerry Broer; brothers Jim (Jerry Jane) and Bill Berck; sister Barbara Berck; sister-in-law's Jackie Heinen and Cheryl (Charlie) Maki; many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. His daughter, brother Lowell and parents preceded him in death.

Services will be held on Wed. February 9, 2022 at 10:30am at Canyon Lake United Methodist Church in Rapid City, SD, with Pastor Deann Eidem officiating. Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences may be sent to 3027 Hoefer Ave. Rapid City, SD 57701.

Kent will be buried beside his daughter, Julie Broer, at Mountain Meadow Cemetery near Roubaix Lake at a later date. Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.