RAPID CITY | Kent Carl Musegades, 78, passed away on Sept. 21, 2021. Kent was born to Freeman and Vera Musegades in Alpha, Minnesota. He graduated from Westbrook High School and Hamline University in St. Paul. He married his college sweetheart, Nancy Ann Houston, in 1965.

Kent began his career at St. Paul Companies. He left to pursue his dream of owning a small business and in 1976, moved his family to the Black Hills and opened Dairy Queen stores in Rapid City, Spearfish and Custer. He spent the last two decades of his career as a financial advisor for both Piper Jaffray and Morgan Stanley.

He was raised in the Lutheran tradition and was a man of great faith. Kent was active in the Rotary organization and was a believer in their mission of humanity and service.

He loved sports! He was a college athlete and a great baseball and football fan. He was devoted to his Twins and Vikings and always had an opinion about their seasons.

He was an avid traveler and enjoyed visiting locations throughout the United States and abroad. He particularly enjoyed his time in Fort Myers Beach, Florida.

He valued his friendships… many of them spanned back to childhood and college. He always looked forward to Friday evenings with his happy hour group, the Jolly Ranchers.