Kent William Baumberger

MILLER - Kent William Baumberger, 48, of Miller, went to Jesus on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, after an extensive illness.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 29, 2023, followed by a 5:00 p.m. prayer service, all at Trinity Lutheran Church in Miller with Rev. Rhonda Wellsandt-Zell officiating. A private family burial will be at a later date at McIntosh City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directly to Hand County 4-H Shooting Sports, 415 W. 1st Ave., #105, Miller, SD 57362 and Society of Range Management.

Kent is survived by his children: Faith and Pierce Baumberger of Miller; his proud parents, Rod and Sharon of Sturgis; sister, Karla (Lee) and family of Lakewood, CO; brother, Jeff (Lisa) and family of Billings, MT; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Kent's arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.

