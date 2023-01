RAPID CITY - Kera "Mimi" Renee Redleaf, 29, of Rapid City, South Dakota passed away on January 12, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home with visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Burial at Pine Lawn Memorial Park will follow services.