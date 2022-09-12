MITCHELL - Kermit Black, 90, Mitchell, died September 7, 2022, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell, SD.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m., September 10, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell, with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial was in the Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell.

Kermit Black was born January 28, 1932, in Hanson County, to Harry and Molena (Olson) Black. He grew up in the Plano area and graduated from Plano High School in 1950. He attended Augustana College and on December 22, 1952, married Delores Ammon in Mitchell. In 1960, he earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Dakota Wesleyan University.

Before graduating from college, he was stationed with the US Air Force at Lowry AFB in Denver, CO, Fort Snelling in St. Paul, MN, and at the Pentagon in Washington, DC, where he served in statistical services.

After his military tour he returned to Mitchell and was employed as Controller at the Educator Supply Co. He later worked for the Wohlenberg-Stenberg and Wohlenberg-Gage accounting firms. In 1973, he established his own Certified Public Accounting practice. He worked side by side with the love of his life, Delores, until 1992. Kermit was either merging, or creating and selling his practice, but continued to work as a CPA until he finally retired his CPA license in July of 2018.

He was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church, serving as its President, Treasurer, on the Board of Deacons and as a Sunday school teacher. He was active in Boy Scouts serving as a Webelos leader and as treasurer of Troop 77. Kermit served a term as treasurer of the SD Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, and a term on the Lutherans Outdoors Board. He was a member of the American Legion and Sons of Norway.

Survivors include four children: Cheryl and husband Malcom Chapman of Rapid City, SD; Craig and wife Becky Black of Custer, SD; Joel and wife Linda Black of Rapid City, SD; Susan Thie of Humboldt, SD; thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren: Lesley Kandaras (Jon Hunter), Michael Kandaras, Alexander Chapman, Rachel Black (Sean Quinn) and daughter Katherine, Jared Lukens-Black (Anna), Jordan Foreman-Black (Braden), Jesse Black, Nathaniel Black (Amy Sack) and children William and Owen, Elyssa Wilkerson (Aaron) and daughter Iris, Erica Bjerrum (Brandon) and children Finch, Faryn and Fletcher, Kelsey Meinders (Brennen) and children Mackson and Deegan, Koln Thie, and Melina Thie. Kermit was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Delores, his parents, four brothers and one sister.

Memorials may be directed to Lutherans Outdoors of SD, and First Lutheran Church of Mitchell.