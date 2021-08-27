ENCINITAS, Calif. | Friends and family of former Lead, SD, resident Kerry Doyle will gather for a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City, SD. A luncheon will follow at Rimrock Church, 12200 W. Highway 44.

The Dome Club of the DakotaDome in Vermillion will be the setting for a Celebration of Life to be held at 4 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The following day, a Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church in Vermillion (livestreamed on facebook.com/hansenfuneral).