 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kerry Doyle

Kerry Doyle

{{featured_button_text}}

ENCINITAS, Calif. | Friends and family of former Lead, SD, resident Kerry Doyle will gather for a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City, SD. A luncheon will follow at Rimrock Church, 12200 W. Highway 44.

The Dome Club of the DakotaDome in Vermillion will be the setting for a Celebration of Life to be held at 4 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, Sept. 1. The following day, a Funeral Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. at St. Agnes Church in Vermillion (livestreamed on facebook.com/hansenfuneral).

Kerry passed away on July 11, 2021 in Encinitas. Find her obituary at hansenfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Refugee agencies scrambling to help Afghans

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Sailor comes home: South Dakota native who died at Pearl Harbor laid to rest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News