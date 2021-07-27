Kerry J. Doyle

ENCINITAS, Calif. | Kerry Jeanne Doyle and her twin, Christopher John, were born in Deadwood, SD on Nov. 11, 1966, to Jack and Lois Doyle of Lead, SD. She was named for County Kerry in Ireland, from where her grandparents emigrated, and in honor of her godmother, Jeanne Joyce Blide.

Throughout her life, Kerry shared her home with her parents, who -- along with six older siblings -- helped her face the many challenges that arose as a result of a brain injury at birth. Kerry inspired her family with her confidence, wisdom, determination, and can-do spirit. Cerebral palsy shaped her life, but it did not define her.

A woman of deep faith, Kerry incorporated Bible reading and prayer into her daily life and treasured being a member of the St. Agnes parish community. As an Oblate of the Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton, SD, Kerry promised to dedicate herself to God, according to the Rule of St. Benedict.

Kerry's smile lit up the room. She will be remembered for her friendliness, sense of humor, and exceptional memory for faces and events. She loved connecting and conversing with people and following the lives of her beloved nieces and nephews. And she was passionate about current events, politics, and sports.