RAPID CITY - Kevin Lee Hein, 63, of Rapid City, left this world to be with the Lord on February 25, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.

Kevin (nicknamed "Hawkeye" by his father) was the third child born to Kenneth and Dorothy Hein on October 4, 1958, at Wessington Springs, SD. He attended elementary school at Lane, SD, and middle and high school in Bristol, Kennebec, and Burke. By the time Kevin moved to Burke with his family, he discovered more value in fishing and hunting than sitting in a classroom. With his early leave of school, Kevin began working to earn a living.

In 1976, Kevin began working road construction with his father, Kenny. The days were long and the work was hard, but Kevin was a natural. From that point on, Kevin became known for his strong work ethic, his loyalty to his employers and co-workers, and his leadership skills. In 2016, Kevin became the proud recipient of the Build South Dakota Award presented by the Associated General Contractors of South Dakota while working for Mainline Construction, Inc.

Kevin met his wife, Christiann Colton, in 1982. The couple married and together raised four boys: Christopher, Kevin, Joshua, and Casey. Kevin was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He instilled in his boys the value of hard work, family, and nature.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Hein; his uncles: Arthur and Donald Hein; his aunts: Carol Dodiford, Dixie Pieschke, and Peggy Durbin. He is survived by his wife, Christiann; his sons: Christopher, Kevin, Casey (Aleece), and Joshua; his grandchildren: Kevin, Elijah, Sawyer, Carter, and Everleigh; his mother, Dorothy Hein; his siblings: Deborah (Ronald) Vogt, Dale (Catie) Hein, Laurie (Clarke) Knigge, Lisa Hein Knigge, and Randy (Lupita) Hein; his uncle, Robert Arnott; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Kevin will be missed by loved ones for his loyalty to his family and his work, his keen sense of humor, and his love of hunting and fishing.