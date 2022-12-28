RAPID CITY - Kim Merkel, 57, of Rapid City, died Sunday, December 25, 2022 at the Ashley Medical Center, Ashley, ND.

Kim Eileen Merkel, daughter of Calina (Heupel) and Delmer Merkel, was born October 31, 1965 at Ashley. She was brought up 17 miles SE of Ashley. She attended Ashley Public School graduating with the Class of 1983.

She furthered her education at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks where she earned a degree in Education. Kim accepted a teaching position at the Wounded Knee School District in South Dakota and, while teaching, she also studied at the Oglala Lakota College concentrating on Special Education. Currently, after many years at Wounded Knee, she was teaching at the Pine Ridge School in South Dakota. Kim was also taking online classes from the University of South Dakota to earn her Master's in Special Education.

The past month, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor and had stayed with her mom since December 7, 2022. Kim was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She enjoyed attending rodeos and making candy at Christmas (especially Reese's Peanut Butter Cups).

Kim is survived by her mother, Calina Merkel, of Ashley; one sister, Carol Adam of Fergus Falls, MN; one niece, Megan (Jeffrey) Hamann; one nephew, Tyler (Sabrina) Adam; and one great-nephew, Norman Adam.

She was preceded in death by her father, Delmer, on May 13, 1994; her brother, Norman, on January 16, 2019; and her nephew, Trent Adam on November 29, 2016.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Friday, December 30, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Ashley, led by Rev. Deb Cantrell. Interment follows at the Church Cemetery. Organist will be Steve Glaessmann and Usher will be Lana Schaunaman.

Honorary bearers will be Kim's cousins, friends, and co-workers.

Casket bearers will be Jeffrey and Megan Hamann, Tyler Adam; and cousins—Timmy Merkel of Bismarck, ND and Michael Merkel of Mandan, ND.

Visitation commences 10:00 AM Friday at the Church.

Services are in care of Carlsen-Lien Chapel, Ashley. (www.MillerLienFH.com).