RAPID CITY - Kimberly Kay Schmidt, 53, Rapid City, SD died Sunday, May 1, 2022, surrounded by family at Monument Health Hospice House (a facility proudly designed by her) after a courageous battle with pancreatic and liver cancer.
She was loved by many and known for her selfless love and endless strength. Kim's passion leaves an enormous hole in the lives of her family and friends. Her memory will be carried by all that knew her and knew of her. Her example was the standard we all wished to meet and will strive towards going forward. Kim's legacy is also immortalized through her passion for architecture where her work has been recognized locally, statewide, and on a national level.
Kim lived life for her family. She is survived by her husband, Ethan Schmidt; children, Nick and Becca Schmidt; parents, Ron and Karen Bitterman; and brother, Chad Bitterman.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Monument Health Home Hospice House.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 9:30-11:00am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Masks will be required to attend.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:00am at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Private inurnment will be held at a later date. Masks will be required to attend.
Family and friends may sign Kim's online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.