Kimberly Rae Conway (nee Magnuson)

RAPID CITY - Kimberly Rae Conway Magnuson joined the Angels on September 9, 2022 at age 64 in Rapid City, SD.
She was born on April 14, 1958 in Philip, SD. On January 27, 1978, Kimberly married the love of her life, Frank Conway. Together they created a life full of love and laughter, so much so that her children, Nicholas and Lacy, moved back to Rapid City to start their families, and chose to live just a few blocks away. Nothing gave her more joy than her four grandchildren. Friday night (or any night!) spend-overs and every day after school, Kimberly showered them with hot-cocoa, banana pudding, and fun. She found immense happiness in her life's work as a cosmetologist. Many of her clients became life-long friends, as she made their natural beauty shine week after week. Kimberly was a bright light in the lives of everyone who had the privilege to know her. She will leave an enormous hole in our all of our hearts.
Our radiant Kimberly, shared her life and love with her husband, Frank; two children: Nicholas Conway (Chelsea) and Lacy Kading (Benjamin); siblings: Sherry Kleinschmidt (Dale), Sonny Magnuson (Rosa) and Patsy Aldridge; grandchildren: Paisly, Novella, Henry and Jude; as well as numerous others who will miss her dearly. She is greeted in heaven by her parents: Emil and Rita Magnuson.
Celebration of Life will occur at Calvary Lutheran Church, 5311 Sheridan Lake Rd., on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. The Service may be viewed live-streamed at https://www.youtube.com/c/CalvaryLutheranChurchRapidCitySD
In lieu of flowers, the family has chosen to add her beauty to the Rapid City parks and has established a memorial in honor of Kimberly Rae Conway with intent of placing a memorial bench in the city park apple orchard, an area she loved near her home, in her remembrance.
Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home and an online guestbook may be signed at www.osheimschmidt.com