Kimberly Rae Conway (nee Magnuson)

She was born on April 14, 1958 in Philip, SD. On January 27, 1978, Kimberly married the love of her life, Frank Conway. Together they created a life full of love and laughter, so much so that her children, Nicholas and Lacy, moved back to Rapid City to start their families, and chose to live just a few blocks away. Nothing gave her more joy than her four grandchildren. Friday night (or any night!) spend-overs and every day after school, Kimberly showered them with hot-cocoa, banana pudding, and fun. She found immense happiness in her life's work as a cosmetologist. Many of her clients became life-long friends, as she made their natural beauty shine week after week. Kimberly was a bright light in the lives of everyone who had the privilege to know her. She will leave an enormous hole in our all of our hearts.