Kimberly S. Mitchell

RAPID CITY | Kimberly Sue Mitchell, 50, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, and is now resting peacefully.

Kim was born on July 30, 1970, to Russell and Barbara Presley at Ramsey AFB in Puerto Rico. After graduating high school, Kim went on to pursue a college degree in nursing, graduating in 2005.

Kim was beloved by all who met her, and touched every person she cared for with her warmth.

Kim is survived by her parents, Russell and Barbara Presley; her brother, Brian Presley; her partner, Jeff Mitchell; and her children, Brett Presley, Nurai Tucker, Ryan Tucker, Christian Lusford, Tyler Mitchell; as well as many grandchildren whom she loved very much.

Services will be in Kalispell, MT, which has always been her home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the Autism Speaks Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.