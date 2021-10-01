RAPID CITY | Kirk Douglas Simpson, 69, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at his home in Rapid City.
Kirk was born in Lansing, Michigan to Curtis J. and Geneva J. (Kowalk) Simpson Gilding on October 14, 1951. He graduated in the inaugural class from St. Johns High School in St. Johns, Michigan and first attended Lansing Community College. He went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in both Electrical and Mechanical Engineering at Michigan Tech. Kirk was a Professor at Lansing Community College and then robotics applications engineer for GE Corporation for 25 years and worked as a consultant for FLOW Technologies, then retired in South Dakota in 2010.
He was a USMC Veteran from April 1971 to April 1975 where he served one tour in Southeast Asia. As a retiree, he loved volunteering for Bandit Ball Little League and making custom projects at Little Scholars Pre School. His favorite hobbies included woodworking, fishing and hunting.
Kirk is survived by his wife, Linda Joyce (Cardwell); Daughters Paige (AL) Dial, Erika J. Simpson, son Dr. Clint D. (Melissa) Simpson; grandchildren Brandy and Christopher Dial, Ethan and Connor Simpson, Kaleb, and Kiera Roof; great-granddaughter Abrie Nippert, great-grandsons Preston, Aiden James (AJ) and Mason Dial. Sister, Ginger (Joan) Simpson and brother, Marc (Cindy) Simpson; Children Shannon and Jeremy by a previous marriage. He is preceded in death by his father and mother and stepsister Patricia Simpson.
Cremation will be conducted by the Rapid City Area Crematory and coordinated by the Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City.
At Kirk's wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations in his honor may be given to the American Liver Foundation.org and the Woundedwarriorproject.org. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Veterans Affairs in Fort Meade, South Dakota and Ann Arbor, Michigan. We would also like to thank Monument Health Hospice nurses as well as the staff of the Rehabilitation Center for their care and compassion.