RAPID CITY | Kirk Douglas Simpson, 69, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at his home in Rapid City.

Kirk was born in Lansing, Michigan to Curtis J. and Geneva J. (Kowalk) Simpson Gilding on October 14, 1951. He graduated in the inaugural class from St. Johns High School in St. Johns, Michigan and first attended Lansing Community College. He went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree in both Electrical and Mechanical Engineering at Michigan Tech. Kirk was a Professor at Lansing Community College and then robotics applications engineer for GE Corporation for 25 years and worked as a consultant for FLOW Technologies, then retired in South Dakota in 2010.

He was a USMC Veteran from April 1971 to April 1975 where he served one tour in Southeast Asia. As a retiree, he loved volunteering for Bandit Ball Little League and making custom projects at Little Scholars Pre School. His favorite hobbies included woodworking, fishing and hunting.