RAPID CITY - Kirsten Barraclough, 55, Rapid City, SD, reunited with her father and grandparents, while ending her 47-year fight against juvenile diabetes suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Kirsten grew up in Minnetonka, Minnesota but became familiar with the Black Hills after several family vacations to Wickiup Cabins, managed by Pat and Marjo Peters, and nestled in beautiful Spearfish Canyon. Kirsten's dad dropped her off shortly before her fall freshman semester was to begin at BHSU. The Peter's had a planned Labor Day barbeque with the Barraclough's. Pat and Marjo brought her along to the picnic - David's and Kirsten's first encounter.

After turning 8 years old, Kirsten developed Type I diabetes. Kirsten waged a valiant and courageous battle against this disease. Though it often affected her day to day life, she never relented or gave up on herself. Kirsten was a fierce opponent of diabetes. Kirsten volunteered for many years at the camp for diabetes held annually at Outlaw Ranch in Custer. She touched many lives through mentoring kids with diabetes, further helping as a board member of Diabetes Inc.

Kirsten loved her daughter Ellie deeply. After a traumatic birth left her without the possibility of more children, Kirsten invested herself into raising Ellie to be what any parent could ever hope to ask for in a young lady - an independent, strong, open-minded, loyal, gentle and loving daughter. Ellie will truly miss those many memories of her mom halted from Kirsten's untimely passing.

Kirsten possessed a vibrant soul, infectious personality, loved deeply, and was thoughtful to a fault. She so enjoyed this time of year as Spring brought renewed life, birds chirping songs and Kirsten singing back in response, gardening and planting flowers. All her passions. In caring for her mother, Kirsten became a frequent fixture at the Victorian here in Rapid City.

Kirsten was fortunate to have recently checked off one of her dream bucket list items by traveling to Maui with her best friend and daughter, Ellie, back in early March. Entering Heaven will allow her to realize all of her deepest wishes and dreams.

Kirsten was preceded in death by her father, Jack Willhite, along with grandparents, Art and Catherine Anderson. She is survived by her precious and loving daughter, Ellie; husband, David; her two favorite boys being dachshunds, Henry and Oliver; mother, Karen Willhite (Victorian ALF); sister, Linnea (Doug) and their children, Kayla, Hanna, Nick, and Brandon. She was loved by her aunt Marty and uncle Dave; cousins, Geoff, Erik, Mark, and Kristina; uncle Bob; and aunt Marlene.

Kirsten's life will be celebrated by a visitation at Kirk Funeral Home, Sunday May 7, 2023 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., and memorial service Monday, May 8, 2023 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for offerings if willing to help offset costs associated with the funeral services.

