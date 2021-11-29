RAPID CITY | Kitti Trudeau was born August 22, 1950 in Rapid City South Dakota, the daughter of Jane E. and Vincent J. Trudeau. She was the fourth of seven children, with an idyllic childhood growing up in Cleghorn Canyon of the Black Hills on the outskirts of Rapid City. She reveled in family camping adventures and misadventures, along with endless tyranny over the local boys.

Kitti's favorite pastime was caring for and riding one of the family horses, particularly the one she claimed, Sheba. Kitti attended public schools in Rapid City, graduating in 1968. Her energy and determination was exemplified as a cheerleader and being the first person to finish a 26 mile walk/race from Rapid City to Mount Rushmore.

While attending the University of South Dakota, she met and married Les McFarling. Her strong will certainly helped her while working and attending college as a student, during which time, she gave birth to her first son, Mark in 1970 and then Ryan in 1974. She was determined to stay on class schedule with her second pregnancy, missing class on Thursday but surprising classmates by being back in class on Monday. Soon thereafter, the young family moved to San Antonio, Texas where Kitti enrolled at The University of Texas, and changed her major from psychology to accounting. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1978 to launch her accounting career -- following the footsteps of her Grand-father and mother. In 1978 the family moved again to Sterling, Virginia, and finally settled in Warrenton, VA.

Focused and determined, Kitti quickly passed the CPA exam while working for the Manassas office of a Richmond based accounting firm. Once in Warrenton, Kitti began her private accounting practice in 1983. In 1986, the family jumped into renovating the old house at 48 North Sixth Street—the house on the hill, where she kept her practice until her untimely demise.

Kitti was preceded in death by her mother (Jane) and father (Vince), and her oldest brother Dennis and sister-in-law, Susan.

Her survivors include her ex-husband Les McFarling, siblings: Guy, Jane (William) Larson, William, Mary and John (Nipasiri); her son Mark, her son Ryan and daughter-in-law Julia, nine nieces and nephews, and a host of friends, clients and Warrenton acquaintances—and her pets. Strong willed and resolute, she called it the way she saw it and didn't mince words. It might be said that Kitti liked the company of people, but loved her animals. She was a woman of character and grit. She will be missed.

A memorial Mass will be said on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 271 Winchester Street, Warrenton starting at 11:00 a.m.

Her wishes for flowers were yellow roses everywhere. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fauquier County SPCA.