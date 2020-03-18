Koenig, Kim M.

RAPID CITY | Kim Marie (Zwingelberg) Koenig, 54, sadly passed away on March 16, 2020.

She was born in Stockton, CA on March 30, 1965, but she called Rapid City her home since 2007.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She enjoyed working at Jerry's Cakes and Donuts and Dacotah Bank.

She is survived by her husband of ten years, Karl Koenig; her two sons Joseph Granados of Sioux Falls, SD, and Matthew Schell of Rapid City, SD; her parents Douglas and Bette Zwingelberg; and her sister Lori Zwingelberg of Stockton, CA.

Burial will be held at a later date in Stockton, CA.

She will be missed dearly. Family and friends may sign the guest book at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Kim Koenig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.