SPEARFISH | Kriss Bernard Hammond, 71, of Spearfish, SD, died February 11, 2022, in Spearfish, SD.

Kriss was born December 28, 1950, in Spearfish, SD, to Philip and Theresa (Heinz) Hammond.

Kriss grew up in Spearfish with two other siblings, Kevin, and Debbie. He graduated from Spearfish High School and went onto earn a Master's degree in Journalism from USD in Brookings, SD. Kevin published his own book called, "Cabin Guide to Wilderness Lodging". Kriss lived in Las Vegas, NV, awhile. He was legally blind, he loved to travel worldwide, Europe, Egypt, South America, Ireland, and Mexico

He is survived by his siblings: Kevin (Mary) Hammond, Lead, SD, and Debbie (Bob) Grimshaw, Rapid City, SD; several nieces, and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Theresa Hammond.

He was cremated and no wishes are planned per his wishes.

